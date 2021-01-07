The Mumbai Crime Branch department has summoned comedian and actor Kapil Sharma for his statement connected with car designer Dilip Chhabria's alleged cheating and forgery case. He has been called for enquiry today by API Sachin Vaze, Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai to record information and statements regarding the earlier complaint.

As per Mumbai Police, Kapil Sharma has filed a complaint against Chhabria for allegedly cheating on him. The comedian has now been called to record his statement as a witness.

Kapil Sharma had given Chhabria money to build his vanity van but had later registered a case with the police as Chhabria did not get the work done. Therefore, Sharma took legal action against him. As per latest reports, Kapil Sharma has reached the Mumbai Crime Branch office and recorded his statement.

Chhabria was arrested on December 28 and is in police custody as of January 7 for further probe. During the inquiry, police found that Chhabria and his firm had availed loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers wanting to buy DC sports cars.

The loans averaging ₹42 lakh per car had been availed by the firm, Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd, on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by India. In some cases, loans had even been availed after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.

The incident came to light after assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze of the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) had received a tip-off about a two-seater sports car – DC Avanti – plying towards south Mumbai with a bogus registration number. A trap was laid, and the car was stopped in Colaba on December 18. When police took the vehicle into custody, they learnt that another car with the same engine and chassis number had been falsely registered in Haryana.

Chhabria had manufactured 127 DC-Avanti cars in the past four years, of which 120 had been sold in India. The crime branch suspects that 90 such cars were registered with the same engine and chassis number in different states.

The Mumbai crime branch's criminal intelligence unit (CIU), which is probing the cheating case against car designer Dilip Chhabria, conducted raids at his factory in Pune and seized 14 DC Avanti cars and 40 engines. Additionally, CIU also found 19 other high-end cars and bikes on the premises.

In the 1990s Dilip Chhabria shot to fame after producing some eye-catchy fancy masterpieces of private cars, vanity vans of VVIP's and Bollywood personalities. Soon, Dilip Chhabria became a legend in the country's niche automobile-designing industry.

As per reports in ABP news, Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), led by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze laid a trap near the Hotel Taj Mahal in Colaba.

It was revealed that Chhabria's company, Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt. Ltd. (DCDPL), produced 120 DC-Avantis - touted as India's first sports car sold to customers in India and abroad, and many of these vehicles could be involved in the racket.

On the work front, Kapil has collaborated with Netflix for an upcoming project. Taking to Twitter, Kapil had tweeted on January 5, 2021: "Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on @NetflixIndia soon. This is the auspicious news."