Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to make his great grand digital debut. Yes, you read it right. Kapil will soon be seen on one of the most popular OTT platforms Netflix. Kapil will once again entertain the audience with his wit and charm.

Kapil announces his digital debut in the quirkiest way possible

Kapil Sharma took to his social media and shared a recent tweet where he was seen asking his followers about the English translation of 'shubh Samachar'. He had promised a piece of auspicious news. Amid speculation that the comedian may announce his second child, Kapil has now shared a teaser video ahead of his new web series on Netflix.

Sharing the sneak peek of his new show on Twitter, Kapil wrote, "Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. Partying face this is the auspicious news ."

The hilarious video shows Kapil, dressed in a casual black tee and a maroon leather jacket and denim jeans. Keep it smart and trendy.

Kapil, as usual, struggled and fumbled to pronounce 'auspicious'

He is, however, seen struggling to pronounce the word 'auspicious'. Despite his multiple attempts, he fails to pronounce the word correctly, and that's when the director suggests that he should instead record the video in Hindi.

A relieved Kapil says, "Really? Well, anyway, I was almost prepared with English. But that's okay. If Netflix themselves are so Indian, what's the need for me to forcefully speak in English? So I will be coming on your TV, laptops and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news."

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon ?? this is the auspicious news ? pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

Kapil Sharma's statement

Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil Sharma said:

I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone worldwide, and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix, but I didn't have their number (hahaha). It's a project close to my heart, and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

Friends, fans and fraternity react to the 'auspicious' announcement

Actor Parmeet Sethi wrote, "Superb" with a thumbs-up emoji.

Richa Sharma commented, "Yeahhh finally..!! Congratulations Bhai looking forward to laughter ride" with a kissing face and hugging face emoticons. Several others such as Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Sophie Choudry, expressed their happiness.

Check out the comments below:

Kapil Sharma on second baby

Fans are busy contemplating that Kapil and Ginni have welcomed their second child, but why so??

On Monday, Kapil had asked on Twitter, "Shubh Samachar ko English me kya kahte hai, kripya batayein? (please tell what is the English translation of good news)." As many of his fans wondered if he was about to announce his second child, author Chetan Bhagat further fuelled the rumours. He replied to him, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! (sic)."

Speculations are rife that comedian Kapil Sharma is expecting a second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. While he never confirmed the same, his latest tweet hints at the 'good news'.