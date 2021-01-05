Dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone, is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. She also carved a niche for herself in B-town in Hollywood. From being a badminton champion to supermodel, she has won several hearts including Ranveer Singh with her alluring smile and charismatic personality.

As the actor turns 35 today, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the epitome of beauty, power and excellence Deepika Padukone.

Did you know Deepika wasn't born in India?

Deepika Padukone was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on 5th January 1986. She was raised in Bengaluru.

She was always into sports

Taking sports love from her father Prakash Padukone, she too has played state-level badminton before jumping into action. Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha who is also a sports lover, is a golfer.

She always wanted to be an actor

Deepika had decided to pursue acting in her class 10th. She was enthusiastic and always keen to watch films.

Deepika's Struggling Days

When Deepika Padukone came to Mumbai, she had to struggle a lot to get modelling assignments. It took her four years to establish herself as a full-time model. In 2004, she appeared in a soap commercial of Liril from which she had gained massive popularity. This was her career's milestone commercial.

In 2005, this diva again shined in the industry with her charm and became Kingfisher Model of the Year. After which she made her big-time modelling debut in Lakme Fashion Week. Deepika learned acting from Anupam Kher's school and dance from "Shiamak Davar". She knew Jujutsu, a Japanese martial art form for the movie Chandni Chowk to China, and performed her stunts herself.

Deepika's first break was given by famous singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, in his music album "Naam Hai Tera."

Acting ka keeda

Deepika had the acting genes in her right from birth, as she is related to the legendary filmmaker of the yesteryears, Guru Dutt. The real name of Guru Dutt was Vasanth Padukone.

Her big break, awards, fame and rewards

After Farah had a formal interaction with Deepika, she finally decided to give Deepika Om Shanti Om. Very few people know that before Om Shanti Om, Deepika did a movie named "Aishwarya" which was a Kannada movie. Om Shanti Om gave her a grand entry to Bollywood. She even received her first Filmfare for it as a Best Debut Female. Deepika was on the clouds at this moment, but her journey demanded her to struggle a bit more.

Deepu takes time to open up, isn't she like us!!

Deepika takes time to open up. She is an introvert.

Deepika and Bhaijaan haven't shared screen space

Deepika is one of the top actresses today, but she has never worked with Salman Khan.

Filmy chakkar

Deepika is the only actress in Bollywood who gave back to back four hits with collections over 100 crores each. It started with "Race 2", then, "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani", "Chennai Express" and "Goliyon ki Raasleela – Ram Leela".

Deepu is not only talented but is also one of the most beautiful actors we have in B-town!

An Indian edition of People's Magazine named Deepika as the "India's Most Beautiful Woman" in 2012.

Highest paid actor

She became the highest-paid actress of Bollywood, and her performances got credited above Shahrukh Khan.

Deepika's net worth

Deepika Padukone has a net worth of $40 million. Deepika Padukone has earned her net worth from dozens of prominent Hindi and Tamil and Kannada films. Today she earns approximately $10 million per year from her endorsements and film appearances. She is considered one of the most high-profile celebrities in India.

As per various news reports, Deepika became the first woman to make it to the top five on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The actress's earnings of Rs 112.8 crore placed her ahead of hubby Singh, who is at No. 8 on the list and megastars like Amitabh Bachchan Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar & MS Dhoni.

Deepika and Ranveer's shubh vivaah

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh on 14 November 2018. The adorable couple took their wedding vows at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. It is the same destination where Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged.

Team IBTimes wishes Deepika Padukone a very Happy and joyous Birthday!