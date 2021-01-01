From past few days, several celebrities' social media accounts are getting hacked. The actors are baffled, seeing the sudden chain of hacking. However, in a shocking state of events, International Business Times saw all the posts on Deepika Padukone's (Twitter and Instagram) social media accounts wiped off. This has come as a shocker for fans, wondering if Deepika has deleted all her posts or her account yet another case of a phishing scam.

Has Deepika deleted her social media posts, or is her account hacked?

Several media houses have speculated that Deepika has deleted all her posts from Instagram. If you go through her profiles (IG and Twitter) now, it won't show any of her pictures or videos shared earlier.

Check out a screenshot of Deepika Padukone's timeline below:

Fans are baffled

Deepika has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and has 27.7 million followers on Twitter. All the posts wiped out from her social media pages have led to many speculations as to why the actress removed all her Instagram posts. However, netizens on fan pages have opined that there are high chances that her account has been hacked.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had their own theories. A Twitter user wrote, "Why I have strong feelings that @deepikapadukone hasn't deleted her all Instagram posts rather she just archived them. Something bigger is on the way??" "

Another Twitter user said, @deepikapadukone deletes all her insta posts, Strange!! Is it a publicity stunt or what!!! #publicitygimmicks,"

Deepika is ringing in her New Year with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

For the unversed, Deepika is currently is in Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh for New Year celebrations. The couple even met Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others after having reached there.

Other celebs whose social media accounts have been hacked and restored

In the past few weeks, many celebrities faced trouble after their social media handles got hacked by anonymous sources. Among them are Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee, Vikrant Massey, and Farah Khan Kunder.