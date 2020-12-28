From past few days, several celebrities' social media accounts are getting hacked. The actors are baffled, seeing the sudden chain of hacking. Once their account has resorted, the actors share the message with their fans. According to the actors, a random message is sent from their profile to random people.

Let's take a look at actors whose Instagram and Twitter was hacked.

Farah Khan

On Monday, choreographer-director Farah Khan said that her social media accounts' security had been compromised and efforts to restore her profiles are underway. Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram page was hacked, she reinstated the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder.

After her Instagram was restored, she took to social media and shared:

"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too..." The actor also asked her followers to remain vigilant.

Vikrant Massey

Whereas, Massey shared the update on his Instagram Story and urged people to ignore any messages they may have received from his account. "My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it," the actor wrote.

Director Hansal Mehta

On Sunday, director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share that his account has been hacked and urged his fans to not respond to any messages. He even said that he hadn't sent any message to anyone from his account. The Tweet has now been deleted. Today morning Hansal Mehta tweeted 'Reset. Restart. Go'. (sic), Several Tweeple were amused and asked The Scam 1992 director whether his account has been restored or someone else is Tweeting from his ID.

Check out the Tweets below:

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar

A few days ago, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar shared that her Instagram account was hacked.

Ms Matondkar took to Twitter to report that her Instagram profile was compromised after responding to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app.

Urmila has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing.

Matondkar had filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take "cyber crimes" lightly.

"Cybercrimes" is not something that women should take lightly.. as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me a lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1," she had said.

The actor's account has now been restored.

Reportedly celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan's Instagram account was also hacked.

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renne's account was hacked.

A few days back, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee's Instagram account was hacked. At that time, the former Miss Universe - took to her social media handle to inform about the same.

Beware of the Phishing scam. Meanwhile, here's how you can be mindful and vigilant and can safeguard your social media accounts.

Tips to safeguard your Instagram/ Facebook and Twitter account

If you have got either of your accounts hacked or credentials stolen but can still access the account, you first need to check whether your correct email ID and mobile number are still associated with your account or not. For doing so, click on 'Edit Profile' option and scroll down to view the current mobile number and email ID.

If the attackers have changed the info, try to enter your details. After this, you should change your password, which would automatically log off all devices currently logged into your account, and give you the full control of your account. In case you lose complete access to your account, you can report the incident to Instagram's security and wait for Instagram to confirm your identity with either your mobile number or email ID using which you had signed up.

Such scams are yet another reminder for all the users to read the emails carefully and further inspect the URLs of all the links. They should also enable two-factor authentication on their social media accounts for protecting their identity and private details.