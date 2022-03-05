Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam trailer has been making waves. The trailer which dropped yesterday has been making their fans go crazy with their fiery chemistry. One couldn't overlook and notice the steamy scenes between the two in the film's trailer. And now, Prabhas has opened up on the same.

What the actor said

The Baahubali actor has revealed that he finds doing such scenes uncomfortable and checks for how many people are there on the sets. "Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt," Prabhas told Pinkvilla.

"I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything," he said. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a dynamic love story between Prabhas and Pooja. There was a strong buzz of things not going well between the two lead stars owing to Pooja's starry attitude.

When Pooja's behaviour issues made news

The rumour mills were so strong that the makers even had to release the statement to clear the air. "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget," the makers reportedly said.