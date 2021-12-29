Karisma Kapoor's latest social media post has taken the internet by storm. The actress, who is known for setting Instagram on fire, has grabbed attention with her latest post. The 47-year old actress keeps giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her day-to-day life. And the latest post is something we can all relate to.

Sharing a picture of herself eating biryani, Karisma wrote, "I don't do boyfriends, I do biryani." Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, and many others reacted to her post. Karisma Kapoor may be away from the big screen but hasn't lost her charm and followers. The actress was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

Karisma's tumoultous past

Karisma Kapoor has two kids with now divorced husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma and Sanjay parted ways in an ugly court battle. Karisma had accused him of being violent and physically, mentally torturing her. Prior to Sanjay Kapur, Karisma was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan however, for some unknown reasons the wedding was called off.

Karisma remains a hands-on mother and can always be seen as a doting mother. Karisma had revealed that she brought a lot of her personal life experience on the sets of Mentalhood.

"Mentalhood did make me quite excited but there were moments when I would ask myself, why am I doing this (laughs). I was enjoying not being in the spotlight for so long. However, when it comes to this show, I really believed in the emotion. It was an easy going, fun series, and also very women centric," she had said in an interview with a website.