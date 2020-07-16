Over the years, Shahid Kapoor's name has been linked with several actresses. While few came clean about dating him, few called it just a rumour. It was soon after his break-up with Kareena Kapoor that rumours of him being friendly with Vidya Balan had also started doing the rounds. The two kept quiet on their link-up news for several years, until they chose to speak about it at Karan Johar's chat show.

It was during the year that 'No One Killed Jessica' released that Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji made an appearance on the show together. Apart from their solid chemistry and no ego-tussle, what made news was their candidness and honesty in whatever they were asked. While Rani spoke about her fight with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and battling the low phase, Vidya too, spoke about her hits, being labelled a 'fashion disaster', dating John and Shahid, and lots more.

When Johar prodded her asking about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, "So in this case there was no smoke or no fire?" Vidya had said, "No, no. I am not saying that there was no smoke and there wasn't fire. I am saying I am not telling you who was stoking that fire." Not the one to give up, when Karan said that was it because Shahid had moved into another relationship, Vidya had said, "You know, it's been two years since the link-up. I am fed up of the name Shahid Kapoor. I want to be linked with other men."

There were rumours of Shahid getting to know Sania Mirza after Vidya exited from his life. When a few episodes later, Shahid Kapoor joined the show along with Priyanka Chopra, Karan threw the question at him. When KJo asked, "So you were just a friend of Sania? You do acknowledge her as a friend?" Shahid said, "We knew each other, yes." "So there wasn't a friendship?" Johar further asked. Shahid finally said, "It wasn't friendship but we were kind of in touch for a while."