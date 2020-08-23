Turning into a producer is no mean feat. And Mika Singh has learnt that the hard way. The singing sensation decided to turn producer with web show Dangerous starring Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover. However, he didn't have as smooth a sail as he would have liked. The singer revealed that the situation got to a point where he had to rush to London to save it.

Bipasha – Karan

Talking about Bipasha Basu, Mika told HT that he had brought Karan Singh Grover onboard and it was Bipasha's team that thought she would look good with her husband and suggested her name to Mika. He further said that on the first day of the shoot in London, Bipasha forgot to have breakfast and started shouting at everyone. The situation started getting out of hand and Mika got a call from the unit and somehow he solved the matter.

Further talking about his director, Mika said that even though he had given his director a luxury room to stay in, hospitality and arranged everything for him, he kept complaining about not getting butter chicken there. When Mika saw things escalating at another level he went to London himself.

Not working with middle-level actors

However, the bad experience hasn't prohibited Mika from producing in the future too. "I will again produce a film but will probably get top actors or newcomers next time. It is very difficult to handle those at the middle-level," he told HT.

He added that he stopped his one-month work and went there to see what exactly was happening and even though the end product was good there was a lot of chaos. "I can say this confidently that I am a bigger star than all of them." Weighing in on the insider-outsider debate, the sensational singer said, "I am a newcomer as a producer. If this project was produced by Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bansali and had taken the same actors and would have given them the role of a watchman, then their reaction would be 'Thank you, Karan, Thank you, Sanjay sir'."