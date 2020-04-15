Television actor Chahatt Khanna has always been in the news for her relationships. Much recently her photos with popular singer Mika Singh were all over the social media, The posts aren't as simple as it is of other actors, but its much more than that. All her pictures with Mika are romantic, cute and talk about quarantine love, sparking speculation that the two are in a relationship with each other.

With so much going in the world and in Chahatt's life. In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Chahatt Khanna gets candid about her relationship status, what's brewing between her and Mika, has her daughter met Mika Singh and what is quarantine love

On her relationship with Mika

"We aren't not dating, Mika and I are shooting for a single titled Quarantine Love. All these stills and pictures are for the promotion. We have shot in his house as he stays next door. I just hopped into his house. Hum Dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai (The two of us shot it on the phone). I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That's what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone's minds," she said.

On pani puri and dining pictures together

"Oh! That was also part of the promotion and there's absolutely nothing more to it. I didn't react to it as I knew this was coming for sure. Some publication has written that I have moved on with him, they could have verified with me before publishing. Some will marry me off too in the coming days. (laughs)," Chahatt told us.

On Mika getting close to her kids

"No, why will he meet my daughter, not everyone has the authority to meet my daughter. I shot at his house and that's all about it. We aren't dating that he will meet my kids," the actor said.

Do you get bothered by link-up rumors

"No, not now, earlier I would get upset and cry but now I am linked to every other guy, Matlab har ladki ka dost male ho Sakta hai par Chahatt Khanna ka nai (every girl can have a male friend but I can't have). Just few months back I shared an Insta story with a friend and I was linked to him. Now I laugh it off," she said.

On her relationship status

"I am single and happily single, I don't want to mingle with anyone. So please wait for my single which is releasing soon," she said.

On spending her quarantine time

"I am bust with the promotions of the song, as you all know the song should be out soon and I am baking with my daughter. She seems to be interested in baking and cooking so its good to be spending time with my daughter," she told IBTimes India.

On her plan to sing in her next single

"Yes, now I think is should try my hands in singing now," she concluded.

Here's wishing Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh all the success and happiness for their quarantine love.