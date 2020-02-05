TV Chahatt Khanna, who had separated from her second husband Farhan Mirza in 2018, seems to have moved on.

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress is reportedly dating Ribbhu Mehra, who played the role of Nikhil on hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The dating news was revealed by Mirza to SpotboyE.

It should be reminded to the readers that Chahatt had gone on record accusing her estranged husband of sexual and mental abuse. However, it seems the actress now wants to take off all the charges imposed on Mirza and settle the legal matter out of court.

"Chahatt now wants to settle the legal matter and she is ready to take off all the charges levied against me."

"Do you know the reason? It's Ribbhu Mehra, whom she is dating. In the court proceedings too, Chahatt and her lawyer had raised the topic of opting for an out-of-court settlement."

"In spite of being legally married to me, she continues doing this, it's just not right," Mirza told the portal.

Talking about how he discovered Chahatt's new relationship, Mirza said: "See, I know the girl Amrin through whom they (Chahatt and Ribbhu) met."

"Plus, recently when Chahatt called me to settle the matter out of court, I asked her if this is because she is dating Ribbhu and she accepted it right there."

Chahatt Khanna's troubled marriages

Back in 2018, Chahatt had poured her heart out about her troubled marriage in an interview with Bombay Times. "It was not just sexual abuse, I went through financial and mental abuse, too. The atmosphere in the house was driving me crazy.

He would accuse me of prostitution and having an affair with a co-actor. He would make surprise visits on the set of my show (Qubool Hai) and create a fuss when I had to hug or even hold hands with my co-actor on screen.

Once, he threw a fit after I received an invite for the same co-actors housewarming party; he concluded that I was dating him," she had said.

She had revealed how desperately she wanted to divorce him but Mirza was determined not to give her one.

Chahatt, Farhan Mirza have two daughters - Zohar and Amaira

Before Mirza, the actress was married to a businessman named Bharat Narsinghani. The marriage lasted for seven months. In an interview, Chahatt called the post-wedding period a torturous one.