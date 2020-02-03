Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry in their upcoming Love Aaj Kal is the talk of the town. The rumoured couple who were in a relationship parted ways for reasons best known to them is been loved for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

And guess what, Sara's daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan has also commented on the duo's on-screen chemistry. In an interview with ET Times Saif said, "I think it is very interesting. Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I'm sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie."

Saif on Sara's choices

Saif has always been open about Sara's choices, be it her film career or her personal life. The actor has never interfered in his daughter's personal life but has always been supportive of her.

When Sara had to face some hurdles in her career in the initial period, like the usual caring father Saif had offered her the role in his movie Jawani Janeman, which is now played by Alaya F.

Since there was nothing in Sara's kitty back then. But sooner when Sara's career came back on track after she debuted in Bollywood from 'Kedarnath' and the rest is known to all.

Sara Ali Khan denied dating Kartik Aaryan

A few days ago Sara also revealed that she was never dating Kartik Aaryan, in fact, was in the Love Aaj Kal zone, she made a shocking revelation, she said,

"Everything I say is to be taken with a pinch of salt because sometimes I say things just for effect." What? Now, what does it mean? Addressing her thing with Kartik more clearly, Sara added that she has never worked with Kartik.

"I don't think I've worked with Kartik, it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don't think Sara and Kartik ever hung out together, it was Veer and Zoe," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

Now, what does one make of this statement after all their time together and visiting each other on sets? While Sara had earlier paid a visit to the actor in Lucknow on the sets of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', Kartik flew down to Bangkok to meet Sara who was shooting for 'Coolie No 1'.

As per several reports, the 'Kedarnath' debutant even drove to Kartik's residence to celebrate New Year's Eve. She was spotted by paps there.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be going strong in their relationship though there was no such confirmed news from either of these stars but according to sources, they parted ways as both were unable to take time to spend with each other because of their busy schedules and now after Sara's this comment seems like she was trying to hint the same.

Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine's Day.