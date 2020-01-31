Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are one of the most loved Bollywood on-screen couples. The two are currently busy promoting their upcoming Love Aaj Kal. Ever since their dating rumors were doing the rounds the duo hasn't left a single chance to pull each other's leg at various promotional events.

Recently, the actors, lovingly called 'SarTik', made an appearance at the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The actors revealed many secrets on the sets. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the duo was impressed with the performance of Rohit Raut, one of the contestants in the show. Rohit sang Bekhayali, which prompted Kartik to confess how he used to complete one of his crush's homework when he was a child.

Later, the show's host Aditya Narayan called Kartik and Sara for a game of truths, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that he can't marry anytime soon due to his work commitments. This gave Sara a chance to pull Kartik's leg. She asked him, "You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?"

Well, we really didn't get where was this coming from. Did Sara throw sarcasm at her Love Aaj Kal co-star?

Sara and Kartik were rumored to be going strong in their relationship though there was no such confirmed news from either of these stars but according to sources, they parted ways as both were unable to take time to spend with each other because of their busy schedules and now after Sara's this comment seems like she was trying to hint the same.

Their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine's Day.