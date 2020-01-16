Even though reports claim that they have parted ways, there still seems to be some beef left between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Yes, the first poster of their upcoming romantic feature hints so. As fans are eager to see their spicy chemistry onscreen in the sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal', Sara put their wait to rest by giving a glimpse of the two.

Clearly indicating that its time to move over Meera and Jai from 'Love Aaj Kal', the baton now rests with Zoe and Veer who look as adorable as a button together! This valentine's, it's Sara and Kartik who will be exploring the roller coaster ride called love in the sequel.

Introduced as Veer and Zoe, the poster has Sara resting over Kartik's back while the latter sleeps. The trailer will be out tomorrow.

According to reports, Sara and Kartik have taken a break from their relationship. Several reports suggest that Ananya Panday's closeness to Kartik was one of the reasons for their separation.

However, a couple of months ago, when the producer of Love Aaj Kal sequel, Dinesh Vijan, was asked about Kartik and Sara's breakup which eventually affected the film schedule, he had told Bombay Times, "I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."

Kartik's closeness to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star Ananya Panday

Sara and Kartik had expressed their desire to date each other and were also seeing each other for a while. But there was a fallout when rumours of Kartik getting close to his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday started doing the rounds.

However, a while ago, it was reported that Sara had sneaked up to the actor's Juhu residence to welcome the new year 2020 together. When Sara paid a visit, there were no shutterbugs taking pictures of her. But while Sara was leaving close to 2 am, the paparazzi came sniffing around waiting outside Kartik's house.

How it all started

It all started when Sara, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, expressed the desire to date Kartik which was later fanned by Karan in another episode featuring Kriti and Kartik. After the mention of Sara's answer, Kartik just kept smiling and blushing.