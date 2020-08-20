Bipasha Basu, who is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, has spoken about starting their family and also expressed her views on adopting a child.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Bipasha Basu has said, "Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."

Karan Singh Grover echoed the same views and said, "Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands."

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2015 after falling in love on the sets of horror-drama Alone. After the wedding, the actress has stayed away from work.

Talking about her husband, Bipasha Basu said that Karan Singh Grover is a spiritual and simple man, who does not like to even wear footwear. "But, this very simplicity of his is what I love the most. He has the most simple needs, like taking care of insects, singing with the plants and waking up before dawn. He is a very simple person compared to others today," she concludes.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have worked together in web series Dangerous, a crime-thriller, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The first of the seven episodes were streamed recently on MX Player.