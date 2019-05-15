A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad met with a fatal car accident in North Carolina in the United States on May 11. The incident occurred when Gongalla Sahith Reddy was reportedly returning from the gym at 4 am on Saturday.

The police suspect it to be a hit and run case since no one was around when they found Reddy. The police also could not identify him since he wasn't carrying any identification on him.

Reddy moved to the US around two-and-half years back to pursue his higher education. After completing it, he was searching for a job when he met with the accident, reports The News Minute.



His parents felt something amiss when he didn't call and they couldn't reach him on his phone. They then alerted his friends in the US who started searching for him.

"As he was not carrying any identity document on him, the authorities there could not contact his family or friends. It was only after friends of Sahith approached the authorities there that they came to know about his death in a road accident," Sahith's father told TNM. Sahith's family currently resides at Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

The NRI cell of the Telangana government is arranging to bring back Sahith's body for his funeral. Meanwhile, his friends in the US are crowdfunding to send his body back to India.

Friends of the family have tweeted to EAM Sushma Swaraj requesting her help to get Sahith's body back home.

"The fund will be used to support the travel of mortal remains of Sahith and his family's travel to India. And also to further support the family," the fundraiser on GoFundMe, which has raised close to $18,000," the friends had said.

Along with this, Muta Gopal, Musheerabad's MLA, has personally approached TRS leader KT Ramarao to expedite the process to bring Sahith's body.