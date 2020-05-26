In a strange incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a quarantined migrant worker's 46-year-old wife has eloped with her lover. The man has lodged a complaint on the incident and the police officials have registered a missing person's report. The woman is a mother to three children.

Mother of three elopes with her lover

As per the reports, the 50-year-old migrant returned to Munderi village on May 19. The man has been working at construction sites in Delhi and was living with his family for around one and a half years ago when his wife returned home with the children.

As the lockdown put a halt on the man's work, he returned back to his homeland by a special Shramik train and had to remain in 14-days quarantine period when his wife left for her way with her lover.

The man had quarantined himself on the first floor of his house and his wife along with the kids lived on the ground floor. On May 24, mentioned the man in his complaint, he woke up to find his room locked from outside and when managed to get out of it, the man found his wife nowhere and the kids didn't have a clue either.

Albeit being in quarantine, the helpless man set out in the neighbourhood to learn about his wife by covering his face under a shawl. He went house to house, knocking on the doors of his relatives and acquaintances to enquire about his wife's missing.