Ever since his release from jail in the alleged pornography case, Raj Kundra has refused to show his face to the world. No matter where he gets spotted, the celebrity businessman continues to cover his face with various face masks. While he doesn't do that among friends and family, when it comes to the paparazzi, he seems to have vowed to never let them see his face.

Raj spills the beans

During a recent ask me anything session on social media, Raj opened up about the same. When a Twitter user asked him, "#AskRaj I feel u don't need to wear mask . I really like u & shilpa mam together & your entire family always creates happiness," Raj shot back with a fierce response. The business tycoon tweeted, "I am Not wearing it for public just don't wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law! #AskRaj."

When another user asked him "@TheRajKundra when will you remove your mask not a troller but an admirer", Shilpa Shetty's husband said, "I don't wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that's all they will get of me from now! #Mask4Media #AskRaj #trialbymedia."

One user also asked him to show his face mask collection, to which, Kundra had a witty response. He tweeted, "The collection is growing too big for my cupboard. They come out when I do ;)"

Kundra's statement after release

Ever since his release, Kundra has maintained that he was falsely implicated in the porn racket case and has not been involved in its making or broadcasting. "After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt," Kundra told Pinkvilla.