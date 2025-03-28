While two more constituents of the Hurriyat Conference have abandoned separatism, the family of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) patron Mohammad Akbar Bhat has publicly distanced itself from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and any separatist agenda.

In a public notice, Neelofer Akbar Bhat, wife of Mohammad Akbar Bhat (also known as Zaffar Akbar Bhat), Patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), announced that she, her husband, their children, and their organization have no affiliation with the APHC or any separatist movement.

According to the notice, Neelofer Akbar Bhat explicitly stated that she, her husband, their children, and JKSM have no connection with either faction of the APHC or any other entity advocating separatism.

"I, Neelofer Akbar Bhat, wife of Md Akbar Bhat (@Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Patron, JK Salvation Movement or Kashmir Solidarity Movement), hereby declare that my husband (Mohammad Akbar Bhat), our children, our organization (JKSM), and I have no connection or affiliation whatsoever with APHC(G), APHC(A), their members, or any other entity pursuing a separatist agenda," the notice reads.

"We firmly disassociate ourselves from the ideology of APHC, as it has failed to effectively address the aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the notice further states, adding, "Any use of my name, my husband's, my children's, or that of our organization in connection with APHC or its factions will be met with legal consequences on our part."

"We are loyal citizens of India. My husband, my children, our organization (JKSM), and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India. We do not affiliate with any group or association that acts against Indian interests, directly or indirectly," the notice further states.

JKSM patron arrested in terror funding case

In February 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three individuals, including Zaffar Akbar Bhat, patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), in a terror financing case.

Mohammad Akbar Bhat, also known as Zaffar Akbar Bhat, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, Bhat was involved in terror financing and was working in close coordination with Pakistani handlers Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat. These handlers facilitated the admission of students from Jammu and Kashmir into MBBS and other courses in Pakistani colleges in exchange for money, which was then funneled into terrorist activities.

The ED initiated its money laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was filed against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani (also known as Khalid Andrabi), and others involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED's investigation revealed that the arrested accused were working hand-in-glove with Pakistani handlers under the guise of facilitating admissions for students in Pakistani colleges.

The probe further disclosed that money was funneled into the accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, a so-called charitable organization, which was being used to receive funds from students. These funds were then diverted to support terrorist activities in India through various means, including financing stone-pelting incidents and providing money to terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The transactions were carried out under the instructions of Pakistani handlers such as Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat.

Two more Hurriyat constituents renounce separatism

In another development, two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference—J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat—have renounced separatism and pledged allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "New Bharat."

Another great news from Kashmir Valley.



Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.



Under the Modi government,… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2025

This announcement follows similar decisions by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM), both of which severed ties with separatism earlier this week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged these developments, stating that under the Modi government's leadership, separatism is in its final stages, and the spirit of unity is prevailing in Kashmir.

"Another great news from the Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir," Amit Shah said in a post on 'X'.