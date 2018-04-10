Hollywood film The Hurricane Heist occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office last weekend and slowed down the collection of Bollywood film Baaghi 2 and Ram Charan's Telugu flick Rangasthalam.

In the first weekend, the Hollywood flick collected Rs 38.49 lakh from 108 shows. With no new Tamil film being released due to the ongoing strike, The Hurricane Heist apparently became the first choice for cine-goers. Another Hollywood film Peter Rabbit is in the second place by collecting Rs 32.12 lakh from 81 shows at the Chennai box office.

Baaghi 2 has been pushed to the third place. It raked in Rs 27.43 lakh from 75 shows. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.58 crore.

Telugu movie Rangasthalam has earned lesser than Baaghi 2 as it collected Rs 25.11 lakh from 87 shows. From the first place in the previous week, it has now slipped to the fourth position in its second weekend.

However, the total collection of Rangasthalam is still better than Baaghi 2. The 10-day total business of the movie stands at Rs 1.91 crore.

Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga has got a decent opening at the Chennai box office by earning Rs 25.41 lakh from 72 shows. It is followed by Hindi flick Blackmail, which has raked in Rs 18.43 lakh from 63 shows.

Hollywood film Ready Player One had entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 16.22 lakh from 45 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 83.18 lakh.

The collection of Bollywood film Hichki completely slowed down in its third weekend. It collected Rs 4.69 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 93.11 lakh.