Montana is wifely considered a UFO hotspot by conspiracy theorists. According to these conspiracy theorists, an advanced alien species has been visiting this area in UFOs for hundreds of thousands of years. Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, a hunter has claimed to have spotted an alien-like figure in Redgate, Montana.

Alien spotted in camera?

Donald Bromley, from Montana, set up his camera trap to capture images of animals. However, the hunter was shocked to see a humanoid figure on his reels, and he believes that it could be an alien from deep space.

Bromley saw a grey figure with a "bulbous head" walked past with apparently no clothes on in the visuals. Initially, Bromley thought that the humanoid figure he spotted was a human being. However, upon close analysis, he came to the conclusion that the mysterious being could be something else.

"The first one to think it was a person, but then the more I look at it was just odd, it was out of place and everything just matches the alien persona the bigger bulbous head, you can tell he has no clothes, it's kind of a transparent being," Bromley told news outlet KXLF.

The triangular UFO that was spotted near the International Space Station

A few days back, self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring had released a video that shows a triangular spacecraft hovering near the International Space Station (ISS). After spotting the mysterious UFO, Waring assured that this sighting could be authentic proof of alien existence. He also added that astronauts onboard the ISS could be communicating with these extraterrestrial beings.

"This raw footage is 100% proof that alien craft visits the space station whenever they feel like it. I doubt that they dock with the space station, but they clearly are sending a message to the astronauts on board the ISS that they exist, and they were there first," said Waring.