While Republicans have announced that the FBI has cleared Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of the multiple sexual misconduct allegations, not everyone appears to be ready to forgive and forget. Thousands of protesters, mostly women, swarmed the streets of Washington on Thursday, October 4, to protest the attorney's nomination, of which hundreds were even arrested by the police.

The protest rally started at the appeals court where Kavanaugh currently presides and reportedly reached the Supreme Court. The protesters then sat down in front of the Senate office building and were heard chanting: "Kavanaugh has got to go!" reported BBC.

When they refused to leave, the police is said to have arrested over 300 people, including comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Meanwhile, another protest was also held outside the Trump Tower in New York, where protesters carried placards that read "Kava Nope," and "Women must be heard." Many also spoke about how they believed the women who alleged Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The Senate is set to hold a vote on Kavanaugh on Friday, October 5, but the Democrats believe that the inquiry was "incomplete." While Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said that the FBI report was "the product of an incomplete investigation", Senator, Richard Blumenthal labeled it a "whitewash."

However, the Republicans are confident that Kavanaugh isn't at fault and believe that he will win the Senate vote. White House spokesman Raj Shah spoke in favour of Kavanaugh and said that critics did not have the best interest at heart. "What critics want is a never-ending fishing expedition into high school drinking," he explained.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley also spoke of the FBI report and said that there was no evidence of such behaviour by Kavanaugh.

"These uncorroborated accusations have been unequivocally and repeatedly rejected by Judge Kavanaugh, and neither the Judiciary Committee nor the FBI could locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations," Grassley said in a statement.

"There's also no contemporaneous evidence. This investigation found no hint of misconduct and the same is true of the six prior FBI background investigations conducted during Judge Kavanaugh's 25 years of public service."

Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Several women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and an instance dates back to the time the attorney was in high school. While Christine Blasey Ford, who is now a professor at the Palo Alto University, has said that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in Maryland when they were in high school, a Yale classmate too has accused the attorney of exposing himself to her at a party in 1983-84.

Meanwhile, Julie Swetnick, a third woman, has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. She even signed a sworn declaration saying that the attorney and his friend Judge were "abusive" and "physically aggressive" towards women during a few house parties in the 1980s. She has said that the duo attended these parties where boys would spike the girls' punch with drugs or alcohol so that the latter could be "gang raped" by a "train" of boys. She also said that she was one of the victims, reported Business Insider.