Amid no scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that have been happening in various nooks of the world is solid proof of alien presence on earth.

Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, a humanoid figure hovering in the skies of Japan has made many believe that aliens are here on earth.

Humanoid figure on Japanese skies?

The mysterious incident apparently happened in the skies of Japan on April 13. The video of the alleged incident was released on YouTube by a channel named ParanormalResearch.

In the video, the uploader asks the question, "Is it a humanoid UFO or a human android right next to Tokyo Tower?"

The video soon went viral on the online spaces, and it was later analyzed by popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring.

Scott C Waring assures alien presence

Waring, who is a popular name among conspiracy theorists claimed that the figure spotted in the video had no visible jet packs, and it clearly assures that the figure is not a human.

"This looks real, it looks like a giant alien figure checking out the city from the best view location ever. The video itself was posted by a Tokyo UFO researcher named Paranormal Research.," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

He added, "It is possible that an alien who had god-like powers was flying around, but we would need more videos of the event to confirm it, since this area is popular with locals and tourists armed with cameras. If this is real, then it is one of the most frightening videos I have ever seen. A species 3 meters tall that can fly could easily take over the planet with little effort."

This is not the first time that Waring is making such claims about alien existence. A few months back, after discovering a thigh bone-like structure on Mars, Waring urged then US President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring also claimed that he will unveil all the details of extraterrestrial existence if he gets a chance to work as the head of the US space agency.