South African billionaire Elon Musk who has been pursuing the Mars colonization dream over the past few years has warned that humans should soon emerge as a multi-planetary species to ensure the existence of humanity. Referring to the 'Great Filter' concept, the SpaceX founder claimed that setting up a colony on Mars could be the only way to survive in the future.

The Great Filter and human extinction

The Great Filter is a part of the Fermi paradox which could explain why humans have not encountered an extraterrestrial civilization. In 1950, Enrico Fermi put forward a question regarding the existence of advanced civilizations other than humans. Fermi paradox questions why humans have not encountered other alien species, especially considering the vastness of the universe, and the presence of uncountable earth-like exoplanets.

The solution for this paradox, suggested by some scientists is that most of the civilizations once reaches a certain size will kill off themselves by destroying the planet through wars or other means.

According to Elon Musk, one of the best ways to conquer this filter of life is by emerging as a multi-planetary species.

"Becoming multi-planetary is one of the greatest filters. Only now, 4.5 billion years after Earth formed, is it possible. How long this window to reach Mars remains open is uncertain. Perhaps a long time, perhaps not. In case it is the latter, we should act now," wrote Musk on his Twitter page.

Becoming multiplanetary is one of the greatest filters. Only now, 4.5 billion years after Earth formed, is it possible.



How long this window to reach Mars remains open is uncertain. Perhaps a long time, perhaps not.



In case it is the latter, we should act now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021

Elon Musk and his unending Mars ambitions

Elon Musk and his company is planning to land humans on Mars by the end of this decade. A few months back, Musk had claimed that he wishes to live on Mars despite narrow chances of survival. The SpaceX founder also made it clear that the future government on Mars will be based on direct democracy.

Earlier, Elon Musk had also talked about his plans to nuke Mars. As Musk's tweet went viral, several space experts claimed that the SpaceX founder is planning to terraform the Red Planet to make it suitable for human colonization.