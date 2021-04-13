In an attempt to make humans a multi-planetary species, South African billionaire Elon Musk has several times detailed his plans to build a permanent colony on Mars. Musk believes that humans are the only conscious beings in the universe, and using this consciousness, the species should try to colonize other planets for a better tomorrow. As Musk continues his efforts to colonize other planets, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that Elon Musk is an alien who is trying to escape from earth.

Is Elon Musk an alien?

According to conspiracy theorists, the ultimate aim of Elon Musk is to escape from planet earth, as he has accidentally reached earth, just like Superman visited earth in the Hollywood movie Man of Steel. These conspiracy theorists believe that Elon Musk's recent attempts to pursue Mars colonization is an indication that the billionaire wants to escape from planet earth by any means.

Earlier, Elon Musk himself has revealed that he will visit Mars despite narrow chances of survival. He also made it clear that the future government that will be set up on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy.

Moreover, in several tweets, Elon Musk had sarcastically claimed that he is an alien. Several users had recently asked Musk whether he is from Mars or from other planets from star systems like Alpha Centauri. To all these queries, Musk responded that he is an alien.

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

Alien existence on earth

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. According to Eshed, an advanced alien species from a distant planet has been working together with world powers like the United States and Israel for several years. He also revealed that there is a galactic federation and a secretive base on Mars where representatives of humans and extraterrestrials are working together.