Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real, and the government is covering up facts about extraterrestrials to avoid public panic. To substantiate these theories, conspiracy theorists often cite examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world. And now, another mysterious UFO event has happened in North Dakota and adding up to the mystery, two dead cattle were also discovered near the place where the UFO sighting happened.

UFO sighting recorded on security camera

The mysterious UFO event was recorded on a security camera, and it shows a saucer-shaped object moving across the skies. Shockingly, two dead cattle were also discovered near the place where the UFO appeared, and the eyewitness reveals that there are no farms with cows nearby.

"Object was caught by motion detection on a camera mounted on top of structure out at remote unoccupied farmstead object moved from north to south - unclear how far away - next motion event was daylight. 2 dead cows found in a tree row less than a mile away - no obvious cause of death, covered in mud. No farms with cows around for 10 miles, no reported missing cows from nearby farms never seen anything like this out there on the cameras," says the eyewitness.

After capturing the events on camera, the eyewitness soon handed over the clip to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a non-profit organization that studies UFO sightings.

Alien hunter analyzes UFO event

The UFO video and subsequent events were later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. On his website, Waring claimed that this event is concrete proof of alien existence. He claimed that the UFO had a smaller craft above it, and it is used to assist in navigation while flying close to the ground. The conspiracy theorist suggested that aliens are monitoring cows to get an understanding of human health.

"Since two cows were mysteriously found dead nearby, this UFO must have been opened on top, because the smaller craft was picking up and carrying the dead cows to the ground after the animals have been scientifically probed and information gathered. Why probe the cows? Aliens know that cows are created to feed humans worldwide and as the main source of food, cows' genetics and diseases, viruses, and bacteria all will affect the human species in the coming hundreds of years. Thus...aliens can predict our health to some degree," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.