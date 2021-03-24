A mysterious video shared live on YouTube by a user named Gina Maria Colvin Hill is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video apparently captured from March 23, in Ushuaia, Argentina shows a bright sphere-shaped UFO slowly moving in the skies. The video also suggests that the UFO is about to land somewhere in the distance.

Mysterious UFO sighting in Ushuaia

Ushuaia is a city which is known as the end of the world, as it is located at the southernmost tip of South America. The UFO sighting that happened in this place has now made many believe that alien existence on earth could be real. Interestingly, Gina Maria Colvin Hill who uploaded the video is a self-styled alien hunter who enjoys more than 80,000 followers on YouTube.

The video uploaded by Gina Maria was later analyzed by Scott C Waring, a conspiracy theorist who is operating from Taiwan. Waring, after watching the video, assured that this video is concrete proof of alien existence. According to Waring, the object that spotted in the skies is not a plane, and he made it clear that the UFO is a perfect sphere.

"This object is not moving like a plane and has no features of any aircraft I have ever seen. This is a sphere. Absolutely amazing to see this 12-minute video. Loved it! This city in Argentina is called Ushuaia and has the title of the world's southernmost city. It's also been called, "the end of the world." This video is 100% proof that aliens exist and are right now flying over Argentina as we speak!" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

US government gearing up for alien disclosure?

A few days back, John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump, claimed that a Pentagon report that will be released this summer could shed light on information about a supersonic UFO. He also hinted that the supersonic UFO spotted by US Navy and Air Force officials is very advanced and it could defy all laws of modern physics while screeching in the skies.