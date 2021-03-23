John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump has revealed that a government report that will be released this summer could shed light on a supersonic UFO. He revealed that this report includes details of UFO sightings witnessed by the US Navy and Air Force officials. According to reports, the Pentagon and other investigation agencies are expected to disclose their findings in front of the general public by June 01, 2021.

US government has UFO evidence

John Ratcliffe made this sensational claim while talking with Fox News. During the talk, Ratcliffe claimed that the United States has evidence of supersonic UFO, that is capable to move in the skies without creating sonic booms. He added that this UFO made with advanced technology could perform mindblowing maneuvers on-air defying all laws of modern physics.

Ratcliffe also made it clear that the United States does not have such technology to build advanced supersonic UFO that could perform mindblowing maneuvers.

Advanced aliens from deep space?

"And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engages in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom," added Ratcliffe.

During the talk, Ratcliffe also made it clear that UFO sightings are not just confined to the US, but are happening in different parts of the world.

The revelation made by Ratcliffe has already gone viral on social media platforms, and netizens believe that his words could be an indication of an imminent alien disclosure. According to these people, no human technology can make such highly advanced flying vessels, and they believe that aliens from an advanced civilization could be behind these UFO sightings.