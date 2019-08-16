South African billionaire Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX, had previously revealed that he is planning to set up a government on Mars based on direct democracy. And now, Musk has once again shocked everyone, as he has shared his plans to nuke Mars soon.

Musk made these remarks on his latest tweet on Twitter, and the tweet has already gone viral on online space. Experts reveal that Musk's plan to nuke Mars is to terraform the planet so that it will become suitable for future human colonisation.

Nuke Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

If Mars gets nuked, trapped carbon dioxide in various nooks of the planet will get released, thus creating a greenhouse effect on the Martian atmosphere. However, NASA believes that the idea of terraforming Mars using nuclear weapons will not work, as the planet does not have sufficient trapped carbon dioxide.

"Our results suggest that there is not enough CO2 remaining on Mars to provide significant greenhouse warming were the gas to be put into the atmosphere; in addition, most of the CO2 gas is not accessible and could not be readily mobilized. As a result, terraforming Mars is not possible using present-day technology," says Bruce Jakosky, a researcher at the University of Colorado, in a statement issued by NASA.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk is sharing his mindblowing Martian plans for the future. A few months back, Elon Musk claimed that he wished to live on the Red Planet despite narrow chances of survival. While talking with Axios on HBO, Musk made it clear that there is a 70 percent chance that he will visit Mars and admitted that the chances of dying on Mars are quite higher when compared to the earth. To make his point clearer, Musk said that people used to climb Mount Everest despite regular deaths which happen in the area during mountaineering.

Musk had also predicted that the first inhabitant on Mars will be most probably a robot powered by artificial intelligence.