Popular folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sharda Sinha passed away in Delhi. The poignant singer was aged 72.

Sharda Sinha was battling cancer for a long time and on Tuesday breathed her last due to complications arising out of cancer. The renowned singer was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department since October 25.

Sharda Sinha has been fighting multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, who had been sharing updates on her health on social media, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Sharda Sinha from her official Instagram handle, Anshuman wrote, "Your prayers and love will always remain with my mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to herself. She is no longer with us in physical form (loosely translated in English)."

Diagnosis

In 2017, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow. Ms Sinha was on a ventilator and died of refractory shock as a result of septicaemia.

You will no longer be amongst us, but your voice will always be amongst us. The festival of Chhath is incomplete without your songs.



You will no longer be amongst us, but your voice will always be amongst us. The festival of Chhath is incomplete without your songs.

As per an ANI report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been monitoring Sinha's condition and was in touch with the doctors.

Post By Anshuman Sinha



आप सब की प्रार्थना और प्यार हमेशा मां के साथ रहेंगे।

आप सब की प्रार्थना और प्यार हमेशा मां के साथ रहेंगे।

मां को छठी मईया ने अपने पास बुला लिया है । मां अब शारीरिक रूप में हम सब के बीच नहीं रहीं ।

Earlier today, Anshuman shared that PM Modi personally assured him of full support for his mother's treatment. The folk singer's deteriorating health stirred widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

Delhi: Noted folk singer, Sharda Sinha passes away. She was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

PM Narendra Modi took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for Sharda Sinha. Sharing a throwback picture with her, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनके गाए मैथिली और भोजपुरी के लोकगीत पिछले कई दशकों से बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। आस्था के महापर्व छठ से जुड़े उनके सुमधुर गीतों की गूंज भी सदैव बनी रहेगी। उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस…

अपनी मधुर आवाज़ से पाँच दशकों से अधिक समय तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाई देने वाली शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ।



अपनी मधुर आवाज़ से पाँच दशकों से अधिक समय तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाई देने वाली शारदा सिन्हा जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ।

बिहार कोकिला के रूप में प्रसिद्ध शारदा सिन्हा जी ने मैथिली और भोजपुरी लोकगीतों को जन-जन का कंठहार बनाया और पार्श्व गायिका के रूप में फिल्म जगत को…

Work Front

Ahead of Chhat Puja, Sinha's last pre-recorded song, Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya, was released on November 4.

Sharda Sinha and Bollywood songs

Sharda Sinha has moved many to tears with Hum Aapke Hain Koun song. She was known for her songs in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. She sang 'Taar Bijli' in Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur.

She has also immensely contributed to Bollywood music as well and sang the song "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Sharda Sinha, fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila'. The Indian folk singer is celebrated for her immense contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi music.

Chhath puja will never be the same without you Sharda Sinha ji ?



Chhath puja will never be the same without you Sharda Sinha ji ?

We lost a gem. Om Shanti ??

Some of her most popular songs are Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke, Hey Chhathi Maiya, Ho Dinanath, Bahangi Lachakat Jaaye, Roje Roje Ugelaa, Suna Chhathi Maai, Jode Jode Supawa, and Patna Ke Ghat Par.

Sharda Sinha Ji, the beloved daughter of Chhathi Maiya, has forever united with her divine mother. Her voice will live on as long as the Chhath festival and Bihar’s culture endure, keeping people connected to their roots.



In an era of rising vulgarity, she maintained purity in… pic.twitter.com/jTePcpSXRk — Abhishek Agarwal ?? (@AbhishekOfficl) November 5, 2024

She is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. In 1991, she was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

छठ में हर घर और हर घाट पर जिसके संगीत सुनने को मिलते हैं चाहे वो शहर हो या गांव, आज वो गायिका शारदा सिन्हा अपनी हर साँस के लिए आईसीईयू के वेंटिलेटर पर लड़ रही है ,छठ मैया से प्राथना कीजिए, छठ पर्व को अपने संगीत के माध्यम से देश ही नहीं विश्व के कोने कोने तक पहुँचाने में इनका बहुत…

Sharda Sinha lost her husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, weeks ago after he suffered a brain haemorrhage due to a fall. They celebrated their 54th anniversary earlier this year.