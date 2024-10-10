The clock has stopped ticking and the world has stood still. On Wednesday, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons passes away, aged 86

On October 9, 2024, Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he breathed last in the hospital late evening.

In a poignant statement, N. Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Group, expressed profound sorrow at the loss of a figure who epitomized exceptional leadership. Chandrasekaran remarked that Ratan Tata's contributions have shaped the Tata Group into a global powerhouse and woven an integral part of India's narrative of economic growth and social progress.

Celebs and industrialists have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the philanthropists and business tycoons.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die..."

PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to improving our society," the Prime Minister posted on X in a series of tweets and pictures.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also acknowledged Tata's monumental impact on the nation's industry and trade, stating, "He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions." Singh's heartfelt condolences reflected the widespread admiration Tata garnered throughout his career.

Celebs also took to social media and mourned his demise

Actor Randeep Hooda described Tata as "India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values," adding that his integrity and humility made him an inspiration to many. "Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration," Hooda wrote.

India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace. ??✨ pic.twitter.com/myVODb9MtI — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 9, 2024

They say you have gone ..

It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/FTC4wzkFoV — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 9, 2024

Ajay Devgn took to social media to mourn the loss of a visionary, saying, "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir."

Rana Daggubatti also took to social media to remember Tata as a leader who left a lasting impact on the nation. "The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata," he posted.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir."

On Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.

About Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata became chairman of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012.

He founded the telecommunications company Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT company Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.

In 2004, Tata Group, an Indian company, having acquired iconic British car brands - Jaguar and Land Rover - found itself cast as reverse colonialists.

In 2009, Ratan Tata fulfilled his promise to make the world's cheapest car accessible to the middle class. The Tata Nano, priced at ₹ 1 lakh, became a symbol of innovation and affordability.

After stepping down, Ratan Tata became chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

Long after retirement, Mr Tata remained a popular figure on social media, with heartfelt posts about animal rights (particularly dogs) and appeals to Indian citizens.

Carrying on a tradition dating back to the time of Jamsetji Tata, Ratan Tata ensured that Bombay House, the Tata group's headquarters, remained a haven for stray dogs.