Ratan Tata, the iconic Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India's most respected business leaders, has passed away at the age of 86. He had been critically ill and undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran released an official statement:

It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.

Known for his leadership, philanthropy, and ethical approach to business, Tata transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse during his tenure. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian industry, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and corporate responsibility.

Grieving his demise, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, confirmed his death.

"The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P," he wrote.

The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/foYsathgmt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 9, 2024

The nation today mourns the passing of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who left an indelible mark on not only the Indian business landscape but also the global corporate world. Tata, 86, who had been in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital, has passed away, marking the end of an era defined by visionary leadership, philanthropy, and a profound sense of ethical responsibility.

Ratan Tata was more than just an industrialist. He was a symbol of integrity, pioneering India's corporate growth with a focus on values that went beyond profits. Under his leadership, Tata Group expanded its horizons globally, acquiring iconic companies like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus, while maintaining its foundational principles of honesty, transparency, and philanthropy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Ratan Tata's passing. He wrote: "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better."

"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi.

From celebrities to CMs, everyone expressed their condolences.