Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and is finance Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, July 30 in Mumbai. Pandya took to his social media accounts to share the good news with his fans. "We are blessed with our baby boy, " he wrote along with a glimpse of the little one.

It was on January 1 that Hardik and Natasa surprised the nation by announcing their engagement and later in May, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Hardik had captioned the post as "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Since then the much-in-love duo has been painting the town red with their adorable PDA and sharing lovey-dovey pictures of them on social media giving their fans major relationship goals. Most recently, the cricketer and the former Bigg Boss contestant shared images from their adorable maternity shoot on social media.

As congratulatory messages are pouring in for the new parents, let's take a look at Hardik's net worth and properties.

Hardik's net worth:

Hardik is one of the best players of the Indian cricket team. He plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. So far, Hardik, who is popular for his aggressive style of batting and fielding, has an impressive IPL career.

According to a report in Republic World, he is one of the highest paid cricketers in India and his net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million (Rs 12-13 crores approximately). While he earns Rs 3 crore on an annual basis from the BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world also pays him a whopping fee of around Rs 3-8 lakhs as match fees along with performance bonuses. Besides cricket, Hardik also earns from his brand endorsement deals like Oppo, boAt, Sin Denim and Gulf Oil among others.

Hardik's properties:

According to a few reports, the 26-year-old bought a house worth Rs 2 crore in Gujarat in the year 2016. Besides this, he also owns several real estate properties across the country. Just like any celebrity, Hardik too has a love for fancy vehicles and apparently owns two luxury cars - Mercedes Benz and BMW.