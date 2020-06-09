Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child. The couple had recently announced the good news to the world, making fans go berserk with the information. As wishes and blessings poured int, now Natasa has shared a few inside pics of the baby shower.

Natasa Stankovic shares photos from the baby shower

Some time back, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic had made the announcement that they were going to have a baby. There was much talk and chatter over the unexpected albeit happy news.

They had shared the news on Instagram with a picture of them together and had captioned it, "Natasa and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Now, new Mom Natasa shared a few pictures of the baby shower, with Hardik and her dogs and the internet is excited. She captioned the picture, with a globe and heart emoji.

The couple had previously announced early this year in January that they were engaged. He had revealed in a conversation with Harsha Boghle that the family hadn't known about the engagement until he told his brother and they had told him it was up to him.