Huawei and Apple are at each other's throats with competing products that try to best one another. On one hand, there are iPhones and Huawei's P-series and Mate-series flagships, and on the other, we see wearables like smartwatches from both brands. Huawei is seen upping its efforts to succeed in India and the company doesn't want to leave any stone unturned.

Huawei launched three new wearables in India, and one of them is a serious threat to Apple Watch Series 4 and other smartwatches out there. The other two wearables are activity trackers, Band 3 Pro and Band 3e priced at Rs 4,699 and Rs 1,699, respectively. Huawei Watch GT, however, is the showstopper.

Huawei Watch GT comes in Sports and Classic editions, priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. The much-awaited smartwatch goes on sale in India via Amazon.in March 19 onwards. Currently, buyers can avail a special bundle offer on the smartwatch with a free pair of Huawei Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,999.

Huawei Watch GT costs less than half of Apple Watch 4's asking price. In India, the premium Apple Watch Series 4 sells for around Rs 50,000, but if your preference is for stainless steel, you'd end up paying as high as Rs 80,900, almost the cost of a flagship iPhone. Given the massive price difference between Huawei and Apple smartwatches, consumers get the option to save a lot on the next wearable purchase.

Despite the price difference, Huawei Watch GT doesn't compromise on what it has to offer. In fact, the Watch GT dons a classic analogue watch design with a round dial, which many would love. The smartwatch is as good as it looks, and here's what it offers.

Huawei Watch GT's dial is a 1.39-inch OLED touchscreen display with 326ppi. The watch has interchangeable straps and both Classic and Sports editions look great, depending on your preference.

Huawei Watch GT's biggest USP is the battery life. According to the company, the watch can run 2 weeks with heart rate monitoring on a single charge. If you disable the extra features and use the watch to receive messages and calls, expect a month-long battery life. But using GPS can drastically impact the battery life, which could reduce down to 22 hours. Huawei Watch GT's dual-cell architecture has helped in significantly boosting the battery life of the smartwatch, approximately 80 percent more than Huawei Watch 2.

Huawei Watch GT is also water resistant up to 50 meters. The TruSeen 3.0 technology provides accurate heart-rate tracking in real time. There's also TruSleep 2.0 integration to give you detailed statistics of your sleep quality and offer suggestions to help you sleep better.

Unlike most smartwatches, the Watch GT doesn't run Google's WearOS, but gets its own LiteOS. But it works seamlessly with iOS and Android via Huawei Health app.