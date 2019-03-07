Apple Watch sales are dominating the wearables category, giving the iPhone-maker a huge victory in the booming smartwatch category. With 10.4 million sales for Apple Watches in Q4 2018 alone, Apple continued to lead the wearable space, IDC revealed. Apple's chief rival, Huawei, is now gearing up to expand its presence in the wearable space so it can move up the ladder.

Huawei's presence in the wearable category falls behind Apple and Xiaomi. But the company hasn't made its smartwatches widely available in markets like India. The latest Huawei Watch GT is in popular demand in India, where fans are curious to know when the premium smartwatch would arrive. After a long wait and series of rumours, Huawei has confirmed that the arrival of Watch GT soon enough.

The exact launch date for Huawei Watch GT in India is still not confirmed, but Amazon India has a microsite that highlights key features of the smartwatch. Interested folks can stay informed with Amazon's "Notify Me" option. Huawei India also shared a video teaser for the Watch GT on Twitter, hinting at an imminent arrival sooner than later.

Should Apple be worried?

Huawei Watch GT packs some incredible features that will give a tough competition to Apple Watch. The biggest highlight is the 2-week battery life, which is a boon for smartwatch users who hate when they have to charge their wearable every day.

Huawei Watch GT also wins hearts with the looks. With a round-dial design, Huawei gives a traditional analogue wrist watch feel. But the dial is a 1.39-inch OLED touch-screen display with 454x454 pixels and 326ppi. The smartwatch comes with 24-hour heart rate monitor, GPS, real-time exercise and sleep tracking and all the important sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, and barometer sensor.

Huawei

Now, if you're an active user of all the features, including heart-rate, GPS and activity tracking, Huawei Watch GT will easily last for 22 hours. But if you turn off the extra features and use the smartwatch for just calls and notifications, you can go as long as 30 days on a single charge.

Huawei Watch GT is compatible with most Android smartphones as well as iPhones running iOS 9 and later. So if you do not like the way Apple Watch looks or looking to upgrade, Huawei Watch GT is going to be well worth the wait.

Huawei Watch GT was originally launched in October for $229.99, but it never made it to India. With the upcoming arrival, we can expect the smartwatch's price in India to be around Rs 15,000. Stay tuned for updates.