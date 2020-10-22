Its been almost 4 months since Sushant Singh Rajput death but the investigation in the case has still not landed to any conclusion. With every new development in the case, it seems to expose a new angle.

The death of the 34-year-old star sent shock waves across the nation. Many Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more expressed grief. Fans began sharing videos and pictures of the late actor and demanded justice.

Sharing a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, Pinkie Roshan on Instagram wrote, "#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful." Apart from this, she also attached a note that reads, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest" along with SSR's picture. Many of her fans dropped in heart emojis on this post.

Even in the past, Pinkie Roshan has made posts suggesting that Sushant Singh Rajput deserves justice. One of her Instagram posts read, "prayers for peace and justice#evil has an end#goodness lasts your entire life#you have a choice#choose good over evil#choose justice#choose truth#choose not to hurt anyone#choose to forgive#"

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34 on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan. Post his death a lot of theories are been circulated and speculations been made that the actor suffered from depression. While there are also reports that the actor was on drugs consumption and names of Bollywood biggies been revealed by Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant's father had also filed an FIR against Rhea. The Jalebi actress and her brother Showmik Chakraborty were arrested in the drugs case while Rhea was released after completion of her 1-month jail term whereas brother Showmik's jail term has now been extended until 3rd November. The CBI is investigating the case.