The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one more accused in connection with the drug angle related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetraides' brother Agisilaos has been arrested.

As per reports in The Quint, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetraides' brother, Agisilaos has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case on 18 October. Agisilaos has been arrested from Lonavala.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are currently under investigation.

As per the reports, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are currently under investigation.

Agisilaos was in possession, taking charas and alprazolam a banned drug.

NCB sources told The Quint that Agisilaos had been arrested in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held. The report adds. Agisilaos was found in possession of charas and alprazolam, a banned tablet,

As per NCB, he used to supply drugs. The probe agency has also reportedly recovered some evidence to track his supply chain. Sources told The Quint that 30-year-old Agisilaos was also connected with the other drug peddlers who have been accused in the case.

The NCB sources added that Agisilaos used to spend a considerable amount of time in India and was into marketing. Sources said that this was a bogus business used by him to continue to supply drugs.

The section that Agisilaos has been booked under

Sources said that Agisilaos has been booked under section 27a of NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in the financing, directly or indirectly any drug-related activities). He was produced in court on 18 October. The NCB has secured his custody for two days.

NCB has so far arrested 21 people

The agency has so far arrested 21 people including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar and others. The Bombay high court granted Chakraborty bail on October 7 while her brother is still in jail.