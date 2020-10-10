After a hiatus of six months, the government of India has allowed the theatres to open with 50 percent occupancy in a few states starting from October 15. And the good news is some films have already been slated to re-release on the big screen with the same zeal and joy.

Let's take a look at the films that will make its way to cinema halls and the films that are scheduled to premiere on OTT platform.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

When Sushant Singh Rajput's film was released on the OTT platform, there was a lot of disappointment among his fans. However, this film was also well received on the digital platform. As per reports, Dil Bechara will hit the screen from October 15, the makers have taken this decision to pay tribute to the deceased actor. Not only is this an amazing experience of news for the moviegoers and producers but also Sushant's ardent fans.

Khaali Peeli - Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, will be the first Bollywood film to release in Indian theatres in months. The film, which came out on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2, will re-release on the big screen on October 16, a day after theatres across the country are set to reopen.

Indu Ki Jawani' on the big screen

According to the Mid-Day report, a trade source says that the makers decided to release it on the big screen after the film's tremendous success on Disney Hotstar as the owners have not earned much since March and want to take full advantage of this opportunity. In such a situation, if the plan of the makers is successful, then Sushant Singh Rajput fans have a chance to be happy. At the same time, Kiara Advani starrer film 'Indu Ki Jawani' will also be released in theatres. The film is expected to be released in the first week of November.

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, will be the first film to hit the theatres after the cinema halls reopen. The film will re-release on October 15.

Talking about the decision to re-release the biopic, Singh said, "PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime Minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theatres re-open. I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment. Moreover, due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation."

Other films that will be released in November are:

Manoj Bajpayee Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhar Hai' will also release on the big screen. The date of the film is yet to be decided, but he is eyeing the second week of November. Christopher Nolan's Tenet will also be released on the big screen. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Films that will premier on OTT

Coolie No1

Varun Dhawan's much talked about comedy film Coolie No 1 will stream on Amazon Prime Videos get a Christmas release. This family comedy has an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others. Actor Jackky Bhagnani turns producer for this film, alongside his father and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Durgavati

Bhumi Pedhnekar's Durgavati will stream from December 11 on Amazon prime videos. The film is based on the life of an innocent government officer, who becomes the victim of a major conspiracy involving some mighty forces.

With theatres opening, there seems to be a ray of sunshine in our lives as we welcome and embrace new normal amidst the pandemic. The time has come when we will cherish popcorn, and the movie with friends and closed ones. Are you excited to watch your favourite film in cinema halls?