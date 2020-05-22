Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 has been one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The Krrish franchise has been directed by Rakesh Roshan and it was announced a couple of years ago that work on the fourth installement of Krrish will start soon.

However, it was delayed due to a roadblock in finding the right script. The makers were also in a hunt for a leading lady opposite Hrithik in the film. It is now being said that Priyanka Chopra will reprise the role of Priya Mehra, wife of Krishna Mehra aka Krrish, played by Hrithik in the film.

And while there has been a lot of buzz around the film's storyline, Hrithik has now hinted that Krrish might reunite with Jadoo to fight against an evil force in Krrish 4.

"Rakesh ji and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been brain-storming on how to take Krrish forward and have finally locked an idea. Jaadu has strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra dying in Krrish 3, it'd be the right time to introduce Krrish to the alien who gifted him his special powers," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Hrithik too confirmed saying, "Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now." However, an official confirmation from the makers of Krrish 4 is awaited.

Can't put timeline on Krrish 4 release

It is being said that Rakesh Roshan, who had directed the previous instalments of Krrish, has now signed Sanjay Gupta, who had earlier directed Kaabil, to direct the film. And not just that, it is being reported that Krrish 4 will be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore to match up to or go beyond the level of Hrithik's recent release War.

Though it is being said that Krrish 4 will go on floors in the second half of 2020, Hrithik said that he can put a timeline for the project only after everything falls in right place.