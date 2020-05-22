Krrish is pretty much India's most notable ode to the superhero genre. However, with the lockdown, it's hard to tell when any film will go on floors, much less a new one. Still, when was it illegal to hope?

Hrithik Roshan had recently revealed that it was time for Jadoo to return, many wondered if this was a joke. However, sources close to the team that worked on Krrish have revealed that Krrish 4 might be on the cards.

Krrish 4 on the cards?

With the lockdown and pandemic and the whole industry on indefinite hold, it's hard to think about any film in the works right now. However, as far as new Bollywood films have been concerned the speculation has not stopped around possibilities and new combinations.

The Krrish franchise linked to Koi Mil Gaya was India's contribution to the genre of superhero films. The franchise helmed by Hrithik Roshan playing Krrish has never felt quite complete for the audience. And lately, there has been talking of a 4th film. But, no such news till now has got a solid confirmation.

But a day ago, Hrithik Roshan was tagged in a meme of Jadoo where someone asked if the actor had called Jadoo. Hrithik Roshan had replied, "Wasn't a mistake. It's time." The internet went berserk wondering if the actor was hinting that we will be getting to see Jadoo back on screen after 16 long years.

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Sources close to Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan said to Mumbai Mirror that the father-son duo has been contemplating a plot and a possible next installment, and have locked on an idea. They also revealed that Jadoo has recall value and Krrish could be introduced to the alien. They are also discussing the scale and technical aspects. Well, let's await further confirmation of the movie before getting hopes up.