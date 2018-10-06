Celebrities endorsing product are nothing new. Bollywood actors and actresses are one of the most sought-after group for brand endorsements. The latest to join the bandwagon are Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan.

Tata Motors has signed up Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its Tigor compact sedan. The company is inching closer to the launch of the updated version of the Tigor on October 10. The Kaabil actor is expected to be featured in the promotional run-up events and possibly at the launch of the new version.

Nissan's budget brand Datsun has signed fellow Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador in India. Datsun is also getting ready for the launch of its updated version of the Go hatchback and Go+ MPV. The launch has been scheduled on October 9.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp had signed captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. Promotional video of Virat Kohli riding newly launched Hero Xtreme 200R is now being aired in multiple platforms. The 29-year-old cricketer also endorsees German premium car brand Audi in India.

Many Bollywood actors have been promoting auto brands for a very long time. Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has been endorsing South Korean carmaker Hyundai for nearly two decades in India. The duo has renewed contract last year and King Khan is expected to promote Hyundai new small car which is due to enter the market on October 23. The new car is expected to be called Santro as a tribute to the first car Hyundai launched in India.

Other major auto-related brand endorsements are Amitabh Bachchan for TVS Jupiter, Ranveer Singh for Maruti Suzuki Nexa, Ranbir Kapoor for Renault India, Akshay Kumar for Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India and John Abraham for Yamaha. Among cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar is now the face of German carmaker BMW in India.