Datsun, the budget brand of Japanese carmaker Nissan, has revealed the facelifted version of its Go hatchback and Go+ MPV for India. The company has also started accepting booking for both the model for a token amount of Rs 11,000 from October 1 (Monday).

Datsun India will launch the new Go and Go+ on October 9 and deliveries will start a day after. The company has also mentioned both new versions will be offered in five variant options and two new colour options are Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown.

Datsun India has reserved specific details about the new Go and Go+ for the market launch. Meanwhile, the company has released some pictures of the new versions giving a clear idea about the changes on the exterior. Both 2018 Go hatchback and Go+ MPV versions are mid-life facelifts and hence, the changes concentrate primarily on cosmetics.

Both the new versions come with a wider and more upright hexagonal grille flanked by tweaked headlamps. The reworked front bumper now comes with the addition of black inserts. The front bumper looks sporty with the extensive use of black inserts in line with the Datsun Cross crossover. It is complemented with vertical strips of LED DRLs found place replacing the fog lamps. The higher variants of new Go and Go+ will get a rear washer and wiper, and 14-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the vehicles are expected to get a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. If Datsun plans to launch the vehicles in line with the Indonesia-spec launched recently, the Go will get an all-black interior while the Go+ get beige touches. A slightly redesigned dashboard with new AC-vents and tweaked instrument cluster with a tachometer are the other changes expected inside.

In a bid to get out of budget car image, the bench-like front seats of the Go models will be replaced with individual seats for the driver and co-driver. The new models will also ditch pull-type handbrake at the dash for a modern lift-type unit between the front seats.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68hp and 104Nm of torque. Datsun introduced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to the Go hatchback in Indonesia but it is unlikely to make it to India. The transmission option for India will be the five-speed manual transmission.