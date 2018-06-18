2018 Datsun Go, Go+ facelift revealed in Indonesia in May

Midlife facelift focusses on cosmetics and feature upgrades

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine

Japanese carmaker Nissan's budget brand Datsun took wraps off 2018 Go hatchback and Go+ MPV version in Indonesia in May. Datsun India sells both the models in India and updated version has been linked with upcoming festive season launch.

Datsun India is still tight-lipped about the launch time while a report in Autocar confirms it will take place in September ahead of the festive season product launch rush from other carmakers. Both 2018 Go hatchback and Go+ MPV versions are a mid-life facelift and hence the changes concentrate primarily on cosmetics.

Both new versions come with a wider and more upright hexagonal grille flanked by tweaked headlamps. The reworked front bumper is now sportier with the addition of black inserts. The front bumper now looks sporty with the extensive use of black inserts in line with the Datsun Cross crossover. It is complemented with vertical strips of LED DRLs found place replacing the fog lamps.

In Indonesia, new Datsun Go and Go+ are offered with a body kit that includes side skirts, large rear spoiler and, sportier front and rear bumpers with splitter and diffuser. Other major changes in the new Datsun twin are the 15-inch alloy wheels replacing the 14-inch units. Whether these additions are part of India-spec remains to be seen.

2018 Go and Go+ boasts off a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin. The new Go gets an all-black interior while the Go+ get beige touches. Slightly redesigned dashboard with new AC-vents and tweaked instrument cluster with a tachometer are the other changes inside.

It needs to be noted that bench-like front seats of the Go models have now replaced with individual seats for the driver and co-driver. Datsun also does away pull-type handbrake at the dash for a modern lift-type unit between the front seats. The move clearly targets to come out of the budget carmaker mould associated with the Datsun brand.

2018 Datsun Go and Go+ are also loaded with power windows on all four doors, power steering, AC with heater, an amplifier with two speakers and a mobile docking station with an Aux-in and USB port. Both cars get ABS while Airbag is offered only for the driver.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68hp and 104Nm of torque. Datsun introduced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to the Go hatchback in Indonesia but it is unlikely to make it to India. The transmission option for India will be the five-speed manual transmission.