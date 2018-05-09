2018 Datsun Go and Go+ revealed in Indonesia

New Go and Go+ gets redesigned front fascia

Datsun Go gets Continuously Variable Transmission

India launch of the new version expected later in 2018

Japanese carmaker Nissan's budget brand Datsun has lifted the veils of 2018 Go hatchback and Go+ MPV version in Indonesia. The India bound models have got a mid-life facelift and hence the changes concentrate primarily on cosmetics.

2018 Datsun Go and Go+ comes with a wider and more upright hexagonal grille flanked by tweaked headlamps. The reworked front bumper is now sportier with the addition of black inserts. The front bumper looks identical to the Datsun Cross launched in Indonesia a couple of months back.

On the either sides of the bumper, vertical strips of LED DRLs found place replacing the fog lamps. The Datsun Go and Go+ are now offered with a body kit that includes side skirts, large rear spoiler and, sportier front and rear bumpers with splitter and diffuser, respectively. Other major changes in the new Datsun twin are the 15-inch alloy wheels replacing the 14-inch units.

The interiors of the new version have been spruced up with a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new Go gets an all-black interior while the Go+ get beige touches. Slightly redesigned dashboard with new AC-vents and tweaked instrument cluster with a tachometer are the other changes inside.

The new Go and Go+ are also loaded with power windows on all four doors, power steering, AC with heater, an amplifier with two speakers and a mobile docking station with an Aux-in and USB port. Both cars get ABS while Airbag is offered only for the driver.

Both new Datsun cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68hp and 104Nm of torque. Datsun has now introduced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to the Go hatchback. The cars will be offered in five-speed manual transmissions as well.

Datsun India is expected to bring 2018 Go and Go+ facelift later this year. Whether the CVT gearbox will be offered in India remains to be seen.