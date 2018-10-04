In order to add bling to the Jupiter range of scooter during the ongoing festive season, TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition christened Jupiter Grande. The new special edition model is offered in two options - drum brake at Rs 55,936 and disc brake at Rs 59,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter Grande edition in unique Starlight Blue colour option. The special edition comes equipped with LED headlight, semi-digital instrument console and diamond-cut alloy wheels (limited to disc brake variant).

The new blue shade of the scooter has been complemented with cross-stitched maroon seat and the scooter sports a Grande badge. The beige panels, body coloured pillion handles and chrome highlight further accentuate premium touch.

Video courtesy: Dino's Vault

TVS claims the Jupiter Grande edition also gets a semi-digital meter with Econometer, category-first diamond cut alloy wheels and also independently adjustable shocks.

The scooter continues to draw power from a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5,500rpm. The 110cc scooter is 1834 mm long, 650 mm wide and 1115 mm tall. The scooter comes with a wheelbase of 1275 mm. TV Jupiter Classic employs telescopic suspension upfront and gas charged monoshock at the rear.

With the arrival of Grande edition, TVS Motor Company now offers the Jupiter in four variants, others being the Base, ZX (Disc and Drum) and Classic.

The Base and ZX variants are available in Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White and Mystic Gold colour options while the Jupiter Classic is available in Sunlit Ivory and Autumn Brown colours.

TVS

Launched in 2013, TVS has already sold over 2.5 million units of the Jupiter so far. It is also the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark, 30 months after its launch. TVS Jupiter goes up against Honda Activa 5G, Hero Maestro Edge and the Yamaha Ray-Z.