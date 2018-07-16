India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched a special version to the Ray ZR scooter series christened Street Rally edition. Yamaha has priced the Ray ZR Rally Edition at Rs 57,898 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 2,000 more than the standard Ray ZR.

Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally Edition is offered in two colour choices - Rally Red and Racing Blue. The scooter in Street Rally guise enhances the sporty appeal with wing-style front fairing inspired by Yamaha MT-09 which also serves as the wind deflector. The Street Rally edition also flaunts knuckle guards and the movable front fender protects from mud splatter. The special edition Ray ZR gets an edgy rear grab rail, sporty mirrors and fully digital instrument cluster.

Yamaha had revealed the Ray ZR Street Rally as a concept at Auto Expo 2018 in February. In its concept form, the Ray ZR Rally Edition flaunted Gold-coloured alloy wheels, aluminium footrests, dual tone seat fabrics and more expressive graphics. However, the launched version of the Ray ZR Street Rally Edition is devoid of these flashy bits which is a big let-down.

The Ray ZR Street Rally Edition is powered by the same air-cooled, SOHC, 113cc Blue Core engine that develops 7bhp of power and 8.1Nm of torque that also does duty in the regular Ray ZR. The mill comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) unit.

2018 Yamaha Ray ZR

India Yamaha Motor had updated the Ray ZR range in March 2018 with new vibrant colour options. The regular version of the 110cc scooter is now offered in five colour options – Armada Blue (Disc), Rooster Red (Disc), Matt Green (Disc/Drum), Maverick Blue (Disc/Drum), along with the Dark Night Edition launched in September 2017.

Yamaha Ray ZR is available in drum brake and disc brake variants which are priced at Rs 53,451 and Rs 55,898 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. Yamaha claims that the advanced engine with high combustion efficiency in Ray ZR offers 66kmpl, which is the best in its class.