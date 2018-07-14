India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. will soon launch the Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition. The Japanese two-wheeler maker had revealed the Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition at the Auto Expo 2018 in February and the company has now released a teaser video of the scooter hinting the imminent launch.

As the name suggests, the Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition is based on the regular Ray ZR scooter. Yamaha has jazzed up the Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition with sporty graphics in dual-tone shades. The scooter revealed at Auto Expo 2018 was fitted with Gold-coloured alloy wheels while the scooter model featured in the teaser video sports with black painted alloy wheels.

Yamaha Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition revealed at Auto Expo also carried an all-digital instrument, aluminium footrests, dual tone seat fabrics and red coloured shock absorbers. The launch-ready Ray ZR 110 Street Rally Edition is also expected to carry all these additions.

Since the Street Rally Edition is based on the regular Ray ZR 110, the new variant will carryover engine and cycle parts. The scooter will draw power from air-cooled, SOHC, 113cc Blue Core engine that develops 7bhp of power and 8.1Nm of torque mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) unit.

2018 Yamaha Ray ZR

In March, Yamaha had updated the Ray ZR range with new vibrant colour options. The 110cc scooter is now offered in five colour options – Armada Blue (Disc), Rooster Red (Disc), Matt Green (Disc/Drum), Maverick Blue (Disc/Drum), along with the Dark Night Edition launched in September 2017.

Yamaha Ray ZR is available in drum brake and disc brake variants which are priced at Rs 53,451 and Rs 55,898 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The Ray ZR features a lightweight body weighing just 103 kilograms. Yamaha claims that the advanced engine with high combustion efficiency in Ray-ZR offers 66kmpl, which is the best in its class.