India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced the launch of new color models of its stylish scooter Fascino. Yamaha added two new colors to the Fascino range namely Glamorous Gold and Dapper Blue. The Fascino will continue to be sold in the existing Beaming Blue, Dazzling Grey, Sizzling Cyan, Spotlight White and Sassy Cyan shades as well.

The Yamaha Fascino has been a performer for the company since its launch in the country. It comes powered by a 113cc air-cooled four-stroke SOHC two-valve mill that is tuned to churn out 6 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.1 Nm at 5,000rpm, mated to V-Belt Automatic transmission. The new color models continue to get the same engine.

Apart from the color, the 2018 Yamaha Fascino also got minor tweaks on its front apron and sports new dual-tone seat. The new Fascino features new body styling with chrome-plating placed on the front fascia along with a new Fascino emblem. It shows new graphics on the front and the sides of the external body and raised grab-bars.

"Yamaha is committed to offer exciting upgrades on its product line from time to time. Fascino has always been popular among customers since its launch, owing to its technologically advanced features and stylish appearance. Its enhanced features are targeted towards the young audience who look for fashionable and trendy scooters along with comfort," said Roy Kurian, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

The new 2018 Yamaha Fascino will be sold at Rs 54,593 (ex-showroom Delhi).

2018 Yamaha Fascino key features

1) New body styling with chrome-plating placed on the front fascia along with a new Fascino emblem

2) Weighs only 103 kg that contributes to both fuel efficiency and ease of handling

3) Stylish new graphics on the front and the sides of the external body

4) Dual tone seat-covers with raised grab-bars