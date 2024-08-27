Actor SJ Suryah is popular not just as an actor but also as a director in Telugu film industry. He is popular for making Khushi with Pawan Kalyan and for giving a blockbuster hit that changed his career.

SJ Suryah has been quite busy as an actor and signing back-to-back films. While he was recently seen in Dhanush's Raayan, he is all set for his next pan Indian film called Saripodha Sanivaaram which has Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles.

Reports have it that Tamil director-turned-actor S J Suryah has earned himself a cool Rs 10 crore for being the bad guy in Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, featuring Nani. This action packed film is produced by DVV Danayya who came up with the blockbuster production RRR which gave him a reason to pay more.

One could even say that S J Suryah was not ready to negotiate on his fee from the very beginning because the film had strong financial backing from a rich producer. It is said that he told his manager to never to bargain because the movie is being made by a well-heeled producer. Although the firmness surprised him initially, Suryah's talent and ability to add depth to this negative character for he was awarded this role in view of appealing to people.

Accordingly, this agreement has seen Suryah surpass several Bollywood actors like Bobby Deol (Hari Hara Veera Mallu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Saindhav) and Arbaaz Khan (Shivam Bhaje). After his compelling performances in films like 'Maanaadu' and 'Mark Antony', his pay check has gone through the roof.

He made his name in Tollywood primarily as a director, making films for the leading superstars like Pawan Kalyan (Khushi and Puli) and Mahesh Babu (Nani). Additionally, he was remarkable when he played the role of a psychopathic serial killer in Spyder alongside Mahesh Babu. As there is a huge demand for him as an actor, the director in him has taken the back seat.